Dr. Nicole Wong sits on a stool typing notes on a laptop in a bright room at 475 Adams St. in between patient sessions.
She is one of about a dozen professionals who work in the East Milton office of Elliott Physical Therapy.
Besides Dr. Wong, those professionals include several who work in administration, a personal trainer, and eight other physical therapists.
In between client sessions, the therapists keep track of measures of success and long-term goals.
The physical therapists all look young. All of them hold doctoral degrees. All of them seem physically fit and energetic.
