Emails are temporarily bouncing sent to miltontimes.com addresses.
We are working on the problem.
Our gmail accounts continue to work.
In the meantime to send a submission or reach Genevieve Santilli use miltontimes.editor@gmail.com.
For legal advertising (or June Desmond) send to miltontimes@gmail.com.
To reach Helene Sansouncy, advertising consultant, use helene.miltontimes@gmail.com.
To reach Elaine Cushman Carroll use elaine.miltontimes@gmail.com.
With circulation questions, use subscriptions.miltontimes@gmail.com.
To reach Pat Desmond, use themiltontimes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.