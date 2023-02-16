About 75 residents came together for a School Committee forum on Equity in Learning on Jan. 25 that featured a presentation on the district’s efforts and a question and answer session for parents.
School Committee member Celina Miranda explained that equity in learning, along with personalized learning and safe and supportive schools are the three pillars of Milton Public School’s strategic plan.
The strategic plan covers the five years from 2022 to 2027 and is in the early stages of implementation.
“We want to make sure that all students achieve a robust and academic rich experience,” said Miranda, adding that the plan is also seeking district-wide changes that will show up in high stakes testing.
“If we are doing right by all students, we are going to see movement in for students who have underachieved historically, and we will be able to move the opportunity gaps we have talked about for many years,” she said.
Miranda said that the safe and supportive school goal recognizes that all students need a sense of belonging in the schools and all learners of all identities and abilities can succeed.
Director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion Claire Galloway-Jones said the journey towards equity is a “continuous” one that requires commitment.
“In adopting an equity mindset, you need to have a ‘growth mindset’ in which you thrive in a challenge and when you have challenges or failures, they are springboards for growth,” she said.
