The Eustis Estate, located on 1424 Canton Ave. in Milton, one of 37 historic sites owned and operated by Historic New England, welcomes fall with a variety of programs in October.
On Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, experience mindfulness movement led by certified instructor Elaine Totten Davis. The tranquil landscape is a perfect backdrop to experience mindfulness movement and walking meditation. This class will allow you to get out of your head and become more aware of your body and the space you are in. Class begins at 10 a.m. and is offered in partnership with Elliott Physical Therapy.
On Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, enjoy a socially-distanced fall picnic followed by an evening tour of the Eustis Estate. Sit on the porch or lawn for a seasonal picnic box curated by local Milton restaurant The Plate while you watch the sunset. Small groups will then get a guided experience through the house to appreciate a different perspective. Learn about Gilded Age social life in the Eustis family, the house’s lighting technologies, and how the Aesthetic Movement designers were celebrating these new innovations. The evening gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
On Oct. 11, get a new perspective of the Eustis Estate with a guided landscape tour. Learn about the landscape and the history of the property as you explore fields, woodland, and gardens. The tour also examines the exterior of the Queen Anne Revival home and other original buildings on the property built between 1878 and 1902. The tour begins at noon.
The museum continues to be open for hourly guided tours on Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 11. Tour times are 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Advance tickets are required.
On Oct. 12, tickets will go on sale for the rest of the year during which the museum will shift to a self-guided experience featuring the premiere exhibition of “Artful Stories: Paintings from Historic New England.”
Call 617-994-6600 for more information or visit www.historicnewengland.org/eustisestate to purchase tickets. Advance tickets are required for all events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.