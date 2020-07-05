The Eustis Estate reopens for guided tours on Saturday, July 11. The tour has been altered to maximize social distancing, and each tour is limited to six guests. Please read the “Know Before You Go” section below for more information on safety requirements. Advance tickets are required, and admission is free for Historic New England members. Buy online.
Explore a rare surviving example of late nineteenth-century architecture and design. Designed by renowned Boston architect William Ralph Emerson and built in 1878, the Eustis Estate sits on eighty acres of picturesque landscape at the base of the Blue Hills. Full of stunning, intact architectural and design details, the Eustis Estate is a historic site unlike any other in the Greater Boston area.
Learn about the elaborate architecture and interior design as well as the Eustis family, their domestic staff, and the farmhands who cultivated the surrounding fields and greenhouses. Admission includes access to the museum and the exhibition currently on view in the second-floor galleries. The museum is available for weddings and private events.
The estate is at 1424 Canton Ave.
Tours at 11 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM.
Advance tickets are required
The grounds open daily from dawn to dusk.
Admission is $20 adults ,$17 seniors 1and $ 10t for students.
Free for Historic New England members
Please arrive ten minutes before your scheduled tour time and meet your guide at the front entrance of the mansion. The visitor center is closed. Wear a mask as soon as you get out of your car. Leave all large bags in your car or at home. Maintain at least six feet of distance from other groups. If you are feeling unwell, please call to reschedule.
Historic New England is following all state, local, and CDC safety guidelines. Face coverings are required for all staff and visitors. Social distancing is required for all staff and visitors. Hand sanitizer is available. Enhanced cleaning and disinfectant measures are in place. The tour has been altered to maximize social distancing.
Call 617-994-6600.
Sunday, July 19, there will be yoga and meditation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Relax in the peaceful oasis of the Eustis Estate with yoga on the lawn. Certified instructors will lead a yoga class designed for all levels of practice. Wrap up the session with a mindfulness meditation that will carry you through the day.
Advance tickets required. No tickets will be sold on site. In case of inclement weather, class will be cancelled and tickets refunded.
Please bring your own mat and be sure to dress in comfortable clothing. Masks are required on the property until you reach your yoga mat and must be worn after the class ends. We will ensure that mats are appropriately spaced for social distancing. If you are feeling ill, please do not attend the class.
Classes offered in partnership with Elliott Physical Therapy.
