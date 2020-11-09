Many sports teams in the area were hit hard in the COVID-19 outbreak. Games and seasons were canceled, schedules and rules were drastically altered, and possible opportunities (championships, impressions for college coaches) were lost.
Few, it can certainly be argued, were hit as hard as the Milton High crew team.
When the 2020 spring season was declared over due to the pandemic, it robbed the Wildcat rowers of a chance to build upon their incredible showing at the 2019 Massachusetts Public School Rowing Association Spring State Championships, a meet that saw five crew teams finish in the top three and seven placing in the top five.
To make matters worse, new state and town regulations have put a clamp on the squad’s ability to get into the water and actually do some workouts. As of now, a crew is allowed to only have three team members per boat. The Friends of Milton Crew, as the team is officially known, generally place four rowers in a boat along with a coxswain to steer them in the right direction.
The way it looks is that until state guidelines allow five persons to a boat, the Wildcats will be forced to stay out of the water.
A national regulation, US Rowing, has advised rowers to only train in singles and that eight rowers to a boat is not recommended.
Through these trying times, program director Jessica Burbridge and her team continue to press on.
Using the same determination that led them to a strong performance in last year’s state competition, the Wildcats have been working tirelessly to stay sharp since once the next competition rolls around, they can show the rest of the state that COVID crises neither slowed their momentum nor crushed their spirit.
“Despite still being unable to row on the water this fall, we were able to put together a hybrid fall program for the high school athletes,” Burbridge said. “The program ran from mid-September to Nov. 6. The athletes received two virtual workouts a week in a private Facebook group where they were encouraged to post about how it went and support one another.”
The crew team also found time to give back to the community. Every Tuesday and Thursday morning in October, the team hosted adult workouts, once again down by the landing. Those interested were treated to cardio and rowing workouts by coaches for close to an hour.
Milton was also able to take part in a couple of virtual regattas: the Head of the Charles and Textile River Regattas.
The team used stationary rowing machines, known as ergs, set up along the Milton Landing and submitted their times online.
“The virtual regattas have been unique in the fact that athletes from all over the world can enter the races,” Burbridge said. “This has been fun for the athletes to see how they stand against teams they wouldn’t normally get to compete against.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.