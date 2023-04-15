Extensive plans have begun to unfold for the revitalization of one of Milton Village’s most beloved buildings, the historic Webb Mill at the corner of Adams and Eliot Streets.
Joshua “JD” Wild, the owner of the property that now houses the Muscle & Flow gym, presented the Planning Board with his vision for a mixed use development of the property that is now commercial.
It calls for 25 apartments, restaurants, outdoor seating that overlooks the nearby Neponset River with public fishing access and places to relax along the Neponset Greenway Trail.
It would include two roof decks and space for a gastro pub and a function room, a small juice bar, and even an antique trolley on the original tracks into the mill.
The plans call for the renovation of another existing building and the rebuilding of a former chocolate grinding mill so that it once again connects the two existing buildings as it did historically, Wild said.
The building, which is located steps from Milton Station on the Mattapan Trolley line, would provide no parking spaces on site.
The main Webb Mill building once housed one of several chocolate manufacturing facilities in Lower Mills and Milton Village. It was built in 1882 in a distinctive Romanesque Revival style.
“We’re not proposing to modify this building at all. I think we can all agree this is a stunning building and it is important to the town of Milton,” Wild told the board on March 30.
The plans are the first to come forward under the town’s Milton Village overlay district that was put in place, along with design guidelines, in recent years.
Planning Board members were enthusiastic about the plans that hit on the overlay district’s goals of opening the area up to revitalization.
