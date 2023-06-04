Newly named Consolidated Facilities Director Chris Hayden said that during his first six days on the job, it's been a little bit like being pushed into the deep end, but Hayden said with a smile that he doesn’t mind “as long as I stay afloat.”
Hayden took over from Bill Ritchie, who retired after 23 years on the job, and has had some excellent guides during the transition to the position that includes supervision of most of the school and town municipal buildings.
Hayden said he’s toured the district’s six schools and three fire stations and gotten more acquainted with Department of Public Works (DPW) projects underway.
As he makes his way through the rest of the facilities his department works to keep up, he said he’s already been feeling the “team” spirit and the good wishes.
“We each have different departments,” Hayden said. “It’s nice to see where the overlap is. It’s important so nobody drops the ball.”
Hayden has lived in Milton for 10 years with his wife Annalisa Onnis-Hayden, an environmental engineering professor at Northeastern University.
The couple has sons: Thomas in Grade 8, and Nicholas in Grade 6. Both are students at Pierce Middle School, where they took part in the Pierce Players production of “Newsies Jr.”
Hayden said he was pleased to build a prop for the play: a 1899s style camera on a tripod.
“I’ll have three kids up on the stage,” he said.
Hayden said his family lived in Dorchester before moving to Milton when the boys were nearing school age.
“We were looking for a town with wonderful schools,” he said, adding that he likes knowing his kids will benefit from the care given to education.
Hayden said he may be a little less visible at night meetings than Ritchie was, at least in the first year as he gets used to the ebbs and flows of the job.
“It’s always been family first for me,” he said, adding that his wife is from Italy and it is very important to have the family sit down to dinner each night at 6:30 p.m.
Hayden graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology with a degree in Facilities Planning and Management. He has more than 20 years of facilities and project management experience, most recently as director of facilities and campus safety at the New England Conservatory of Music.
