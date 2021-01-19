The Milton Farmers Market, which like many nonprofits found 2020 to be a bumpy road, is at a crossroads and looking for a new partnership in its search for the greater long-term stability that it says it needs to continue to operate.
Gene Boylan, who has headed up the organization for the past eight years, said he has moved out of Milton and the market is ready for a transition.
The market has been independently run since it started about 25 years ago, but last summer was unable to operate after its two largest farmers were unable to participate and due to other COVID-19 restrictions.
