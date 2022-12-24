More than 350 of Interfaith Social Services’ supporters gathered to “party with a purpose” at the organization’s Feed the Hungry Gala. Held Dec. 2 at Granite Links, the event raised more than $390,000 for Interfaith's programs.
Interfaith Social Services operates one of Greater Boston’s largest emergency food pantries, a mental health counseling center, a thrift shop, and a homelessness prevention program.
Since 1947, Interfaith Social Services has been a safety net for thousands of children and families from the South Shore who are struggling to make ends meet. Fundraising at the annual Feed the Hungry Gala accounts for a significant percentage of Interfaith’s budget.
Gala guests enjoyed an evening of food and beverage samples, games, a silent auction, and live music.
Restaurants on hand dishing up samples included Abby Park and Novara, Alma Nove, The Corner Stop Eatery, Granite Links, Liberty Tavern, Miam Miam, Pearl & Lime, The Range, Reelhouse Marina Bay, and Victory Point.
Beverage samples were provided by 10th District Brewing Company, Barrel House Z, Widowmaker Brewing, Bin Ends Wine and a special Jingle Juice cocktail from Liberty Tavern. Liberty Tavern is also featuring Jingle Juice this month at its Quincy restaurant as the Charity Cocktail of December. One dollar of each sale of the drink will go to Interfaith.
Attendees played carnival-style games such as the snowball toss, wine spin, and cocoa pong, attempting to win an assortment of prizes valued at up to $500 and donated by local businesses.
All were welcome to participate in the silent auction, which offered packages such as a California wine country vacation, Disney World tickets, sports tickets, or a dinner for 12 at Hingham’s Quarry restaurant. The South Shore’s Old Oaken Bucket Band provided music for the event.
The Feed the Hungry Gala was sponsored by many individuals and businesses, including Presenter Level sponsor Arbella Insurance Foundation, Champion Level sponsor Walmart, and Hero Level sponsors A Healthy Balance, Colonial Federal Savings Bank, Foxcroft Real Estate Management, MavroCreative, Plymouth Quarries, Point32Health Foundation, Quincy Mutual Group, and Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.
Save the date now for the next Interfaith Gala scheduled to be held on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Granite Links.
To find out more about Interfaith’s programs, visit InterfaithSocialServices.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.