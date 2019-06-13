More than 50 years after the state’s anti-snob zoning law was enacted, Milton faces the possibility of its first 40B development, which has prompted an outcry among many who say the project is too big and too unsafe to add into the mix of businesses and homes along busy Randolph Avenue.
The proposed development comes as others are continuing to push for ways Milton can provide more affordable housing in a town with very few options and where many people are being shut out of the housing market.
The town’s most recent legal step in its battle with the development proposed by HD/HW Randolph Avenue LLC is Land Court where Judge Robert B. Foster has scheduled a hearing on the motions for judgment on Nov. 13.
This leg of a multi-year legal battle has the town challenging a Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee decision from December that allowed the developer to go ahead with 90 apartments, some with three bedrooms.
In 2015, the Milton Board of Appeals shrunk the project from 90 apartments down to 35 and imposed a long list of conditions.
