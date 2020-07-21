Fighting for shade

While being able to discern the forest from the trees is generally a good thing, Fred Taylor will tell you that keeping a close eye on individual trees has a great value as well.
Taylor, a Milton resident and member of the town’s Shade Tree Advisory Committee (STAC), should know. He has had his eye on about 5,000 trees every year for the past three years.
Taylor, like a modern-day Johnny Appleseed, has walked down each of the roughly 200 residential streets of Milton each year between July and September, updating the town’s street tree inventory, looking for potential sites for new trees, and noting those that have died.
The work is paying off.
This year, through the work of the STAC and with the support of Town Administrator Mike Dennehy and the town’s Department of Public Works, Milton has again won the designation of a Tree City U.S.A.
More importantly, the town is now able to keep pace with the losses that occur over time and will continue to be able to plant about 150 replacement trees through the recently approved town budget.
(More on this story can be found in the Milton Times issue of July 16 in print or online.)
