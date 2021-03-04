Firefighter James Linehan lowered himself down through a hole in the ice, confident that his “rescuers” were less than 100 yards away and ready to do their part.
Within a couple of minutes, fellow Milton firefighter Tom Daly was there with a rope around his chest, jumping into the same hole in the icy water and encouraging him to stay calm.
Both men kicked their legs and pushed their chests up on the solid ice as three of their team helped out, pulling them toward shore with ropes.
Both men in the water wore protective dry suits, and all those involved have studied what to do in the case of ice rescue.
That’s a big advantage over most people or their pets, who need to be rescued after falling through the ice, Acting Deputy Chief Steve King said.
The scene took place at Turner’s Pond, and King was heading up recent training for ice rescues for the Milton Fire Department.
