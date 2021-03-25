Only the charred remains and three chimneys are standing at the former and historic Hoosic Club after a fire on March 23 destroyed the Central Avenue landmark where 100 years of weddings, parties, and town functions were held.
The club, which most recently operated as The Milton Club, burned to the ground in a three-alarm fire that started at about 1:28 a.m., according to Milton Fire Chief Chris Madden. The club was located at 193 Central Ave.
He said the large wooden building was under construction to become a branch of the Goddard School early learning center. It was unoccupied and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“This is a huge loss to the community,” Madden said.
Select Board Vice Chair Katie Conlon said that she was saddened that the private club on the property had been unable to make a go of it, but had been happy that at least the exterior of the building was to have been preserved.
“It’s really heartbreaking to see this. It’s meant so much to so many people for so many years,” said Conlon, who stopped by to see the damage and added that she had held campaign events at the location.
Attorney Marion McEttrick, who represents the new owners, said she spoke with them on March 23 and they said they plan to go ahead with the preschool but are in the process of reevaluating their next steps.
A constant stream of people passed by the site’s location later on March 23, many of whom shared fond memories of the club that featured a large ballroom with arched windows and a circular driveway out front.
Tony Will of Randolph Avenue said he was just 10 years old when he danced for the first time at the club while attending Mrs. Brown’s dancing school.
His wife, Leslie Will, had picked him to dance with one day.
The couple, who recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary, held their rehearsal dinner there.
“This is a place I’ve come back to for events all my life,” Will said.
