Around 9 a.m. on June 14, a small crowd gathered outside of the Milton Fire Department Headquarters on Canton Avenue to celebrate the groundbreaking of an updated fire station that will be built on top of the old one.
“Welcome to a groundbreaking more than 100 years in the making,” said Brian Walsh, the chairman of the Fire Station Building Committee.
Walsh greeted the crowd that included preschoolers from the Centre School who were wearing pink and red plastic fire hats in celebration.
“Station 1 was originally built in 1878, the East Milton Substation is over 60 years old, and Engine 4 was constructed in 1901,” he said. “All three have much in common. They all have functionality that have outlived their service life and operations.”
For the rest of this story read the Milton Times June 23 issue in print or online.
