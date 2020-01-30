The Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) considered several possible measures on Jan. 20 and voted to take the possible demolition of the Atherton Street Fire Station off the list of options.
The FSBC, which is in the midst of plans for revamping the town’s three fire stations, also agreed to ask the Milton Art Center if it would be interested in relocating to space at the town’s Central Fire Station if space can be found after renovations there — a move that would free up the building on Edge Hill Road as a location for a new fire station for East Milton.
The committee also discussed a possible delay in its main request for construction funding for the three stations from May Town Meeting to a possible fall special Town Meeting.
Members said they will likely still ask in May for additional funds for continued work on development and design.
FSBC Chair Brian Walsh said the committee will have a “heart-to-heart talk” about how to reduce project costs since the decision to invoke a home rule petition, referred to as the Hurley amendment, already won local and state approval and will also need to go before Milton voters as a referendum question.
FSBC Vice Chair Dan Clark said that due to restrictions on federal election ballots, the first possible date that a referendum vote could go on the ballot is in April of 2021.
(For more on this story read there Milton Times issue of Jan. 30 in print or online.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.