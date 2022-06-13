The Milton Music Fest 2022 is a “Go.” We are thrilled to return to Gov. Hutchinson’s Field atop of Milton Hill on Adams Street, overlooking the beautiful Neponset River basin for our ninth year.
On Saturday June 25 beginning at 5 p.m. Celtic Sunday follows on June 26.
Sit and enjoy the splendid view of Boston as our top-notch line up of musicians fill the airwaves with some of your favorite tunes. We will have nearly four hours of nonstop music. There will also be a large open-air dance floor waiting for you.
This year’s lineup includes the return of two very popular local artists/bands:
MMF will open with the very popular Pauline Wells and her extremely talented “all girl band”
Also featured this year is the South Shore 1970’s Funk/Disco band “Booty Vortex”.
