In an effort to take maximum precautions given the recent COVID surge, First Congregational Church of Milton has made a few changes to their Christmas Eve services.
The 5 p.m. service — traditionally the most crowded — will be moved outside to the church lawn. The weather forecast calls for temperatures in the low 30s, so we invite you to dress accordingly. We will set chairs up for those who need to sit, while the rest of us stand. Even though this service is outside, we are still asking that everyone wears a mask to be as safe as possible. This service will be around 25 minutes.
The 9 p.m. service is in the sanctuary. However, to increase air flow and follow the latest public health guidance, we will open the windows, so please dress warmly. As with all of our indoor activities, masks are required.
The 9 p.m. service will air on our livestream: fccmilton.org/livestream.
First Congregational Church, 495 Canton Avenue, Milton, MA, 02186. For more information, visit fccmilton.org.
