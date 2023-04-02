The lineup is slowly coming together for the next First Friday event, Spring Sings, April 7, 6-9 p.m. at the Milton Art Center, 334 Edge Hill Rd., as the musicians choose the songs they will perform based off the theme of a little bit country.
The theme is chosen after some back and forth between a group of musicians who have been working together for over eight years as they produced Open Mic at the MAC. Open Mic has been retired and this new form, First Friday, working off a theme, is one tweak they’re making in response to some of the limitations they felt when producing Open Mic.(For more read the March 30 issue of the Milton Times in print or online.)
(0) comments
