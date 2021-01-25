Preliminary designs for a new multi-use development proposed for Granite Avenue were presented to the Planning Board on Jan. 14.
This development would be situated on a triangle of land at 440 Granite Ave. at the corner of Mechanic Street.
While no specific plans have been submitted to the town, the preliminary plans, which are subject to change, will include 40 one- and two-bedroom ownership units and three small “Class A” office spaces on the first floor.
The potential project comes as the East Milton Working Group is preparing to release its vision for East Milton in a meeting to be held on Jan. 21.
The project is being proposed by Oranmore Enterprises LLC, whose principals, Patrick Costello and Michael and Seamus Moore, completed the redevelopment of 36 Central Ave. in Milton about a decade ago.
