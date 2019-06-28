The new principal of Pierce Middle School is excited to spend the summer getting connected to staff, parents and students as he gets up to speed for a smooth opening to the school year on Aug. 28.
Bill Fish, 39, a Milton resident and the principal of Norwell High School for the past eight years, spoke recently about joining the district. He was named to replace Karen Spaulding, who has moved to a central office position.
“The first thing is to begin to make connections...reaching out to families,” said Fish, whose goal is to be “visible and accessible.”
He said he will be at the school once he officially starts work on July 1 and expects to meet with his staff and parent groups soon.
Fish has also begun to learn the names of as many students as he can since it is an important step in providing a caring environment.
“Middle school is a unique time for children’s development,” he said.
