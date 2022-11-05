The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools.
Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible purchase of the convent building, which is located at 444 Centre St. behind the school, was worth exploring even if it did not include enough space to completely solve the problem.
The Sisters of St. Joseph (SSJ) decided to sell the property as part of a consolidating plan, according to Chip Batchelder and Robert Borgman of Wyman Street Advisors.
The sale does not impact the operation of Fontbonne Academy, a Catholic girls school that operates in the buildings closer to Brook Road, according to Batchelder.
However, any future proposed use would have to be sensitive to the running of the nearby school, he said.
Batchelder explained that the property is situated in a Residence A zone and permitted uses include religious, educational, agricultural, non profit, or municipal.
The convent was built in 1955, has about 44,500 square of space, and is situated on nearly 3.3 acres of land.
The first floor features meeting rooms, offices, a full kitchen and a dining area, a chapel, storage, laundry, and bathrooms.
The second and third floors contain approximately 70 bedrooms, several offices, storage rooms, and bathrooms.
The convent is situated between Fontbonne Academy and Labouré College, a nursing school. Labouré purchased what was the former Aquinas College on Adams Street from SSJ for $5.3 million in 2012.
Batchelder, who has had an ongoing relationship with SSJ, said Milton officials approached them about the property, and use as a school appears to be a “nice fit” with the current users.
He said the building has been “meticulously maintained and is physically in tremendous shape.”
Due to the layout, Batchelder said, “Most likely, whoever goes in will do some work.”
He said the sisters don’t have a mortgage.
