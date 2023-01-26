The deal for the town to purchase the Fontbonne Convent building for use as a new Milton public school was taken off the table on Jan. 20.
School Building Committee Chair Sean O’Rourke said the town received an email that day stating that the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph (CSJ), which owns the building, were rejecting the town’s offer and rescinding their offer to sell the property.
“It kills the deal as far as I know,” he said. “The town may still want to reach out to Fontbonne, but from the email, it seemed pretty final.”
O’Rourke said that unless there is a Lazarus scenario, the article to approve the purchase that was set to go before the Feb. 13 Special Town Meeting is now moot.
“It's tough because a lot of people worked really hard on this,” he said.
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said, “It is anticipated that at the Special Town Meeting, the Select Board will request that the warrant article related to the purchase of this property be referred back to the Select Board unless CSJ seeks to reopen negotiations with the town and the town and CSJ reach an agreement.”
The School Building Committee (SBC) has been working for about six years to find a suitable site for the construction of an additional school to deal with the “serious overcrowding” present now in the Milton Public Schools, O’Rourke said.
The SBC will now focus all its attention on the Gile Road proposal that would place a second middle school for seventh and eighth graders, along with space for preschoolers, on the Milton High School campus. It also calls for fifth graders and sixth graders to be taught at Pierce Middle School.
During a Jan. 23 meeting, the SBC began its review of possible options for Gile Road that were contained in a newly received report from BSC environmental engineers.
