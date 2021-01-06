Milton Town Hall is slated as one of 114 sites across the state where COVID-19 vaccinations will be given to first responders, starting the week of Jan. 11.
The state Department of Public Health has directed local public health departments to start the first phase of vaccine administration to police, fire and emergency medical services personnel.
Milton Health Department is working with Norfolk County-8, a local public health coalition of eight nearby communities, according to Health Director Caroline Kinsella.
Kinsella said that Milton is hoping to get about 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine out of 800 that was recently was delivered to the Norwood Health Department for the regional coalition.
The distribution of the vaccine will be only to first responders and does not include their family members or ancillary staff. Appointments are required.
First responders are the third priority group in the first phase of the state’s vaccine distribution timeline. The group includes medical technicians, paramedics, ambulance staff, police, and firefighters.
The sites are not open to the general public and appointments are required.
Under the state’s plan, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, rest homes, and assisted living facilities have already begun to receive the vaccines.
The Milton Health Department is not organizing appointments for the general public at this time, nor is it keeping a waiting list.
Kinsella said that cases have continued to dramatically rise in Milton. On Jan. 5 the town had 40 new positive cases of COVID-19 among its population, bringing the total positive cases to 1,342, she said.
Through Jan. 3, the state reported that there have been 375,455 total cases of COVID-19 and 12,401 confirmed deaths from the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.