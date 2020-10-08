In Julie Scott’s mind, turning 30 would be a time of almost magical transition when her life would turn around and come into focus.
On Aug. 25, two days before her birthday, Julie, the youngest of six siblings who grew up on Brookside Park, received Last Rites as she lay in a hospital bed in her mother’s home.
One day before her birthday, Julie was able to have her family members gather around her.
Then, early on her 30th birthday, Aug. 27, she died. Julie spent more than half of her life battling drug addiction.
Over a month after her death, the family is still in mourning but planning a tribute to Julie: walking together with a small group in Mike’s 5K to Crush Substance Abuse, which raises money to support local organizations that work to prevent substance abuse.
The race or walk in honor of Mike Mulcahy, another Milton resident whose life was lost to addiction, will be held differently this year since people have been asked to walk in small groups or alone from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, respecting COVID-19 restrictions. (See www.mikes5k.org.)
The Scott family will wear purple T-shirts, Julie’s favorite color, as part of “Scott Strong: Julie’s Way” team.
Julie’s sister, Kaitlyn Robichaud, who goes by Kait, said she is working to make good on a promise to her sister to talk about Julie’s life story and the impact on her family.
“We had to watch her die a long, slow, painful death, and that was hard,” Kait said.
Kait and her mother, Mary Scott, recently shared stories about Julie’s strengths and struggles at Mary’s home in Milton.
A sign reading “Everything will be okay” was still stuck on the wall above where they had squeezed a hospital bed into the living room/dining room for the last two months of Julie’s life.
A large dish garden of plants from the funeral decorated a table, along with small pumpkins and ceramic cardinals.
Mary said, “When people read in the papers that she died of addiction, people think she must have died of an overdose and died instantly. She died of the long-term effects of drugs on her body. This has been the longest battle.”
