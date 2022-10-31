The rain couldn’t keep the Forbes House Museum from holding its Barnfest on Sunday, Oct. 23.
A large tent was set up and decorated with Halloween decorations, giving the rainy night a classic Halloween feel.
Cover songs were performed by the terrific duo The Joneses.
Food from Wanderlust food truck warmed those in attendance and Widowmaker Brewing provided drinks for the evening.
As soon as it got dark enough outside, the children were gathered in the barn for exciting ghost stories performed by Mel O’Drama actors.
The rain didn’t stop the Forbes House from putting on a thrilling evening of music and ghost stories for all ages.
