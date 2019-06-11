Until June 14 a display of exquisite porcelain art works will be on display at the Forbes House Museum on Adams Street in Milton.
The house that was built with income generated from the China trade in the 1800s has partnered with the municipality of Longquan in the southern region of the People's Republic of China to present an exhibit that was seen last year at the United Nations.
This is the only display of the art work scheduled in the United States this year.
Gail Wang, president of the Boston Dragon Boat Festival, herself a native of Longquan, helped organize the exhibition.
