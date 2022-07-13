This summer, the Forbes House Museum at 215 Adams St. is welcoming the community to a meditation workshop series and a return of its popular Barnfest.
Starting July 12 at 8 a.m., the museum is hosting an introduction to Vipassana-based meditation led by clinical psychologist Elizabeth Cronin.
Vipassana meditation has been shown to relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve mental wellness, and promote brain plasticity.
Studies also have shown that the practice can be helpful in treating addiction.
The four-week series complements the museum’s current exhibition, “Opium: The Business of Addiction.”
“I know from personal experience that it can be difficult to meditate and even harder to establish a regular practice,” Cronin stated. “In this program, I hope to provide information to motivate participants, step-by-step instructions to support the experience, opportunities to practice with others, and time to ask questions.”
“My goal is providing an introduction that demystifies mindfulness and makes it easier to explore the benefits of meditation,” she added.
From 6 to 9 p.m. on July 21, the museum brings back its midsummer Barnfest, a family-friendly evening with lawn games and casual seating outside the historic barn and carriage house. Barnfest features music from The Joneses with Wanderlust providing globally inspired street food and Barrel House Z pouring a selection of its local small-batch brews.
Registration for the morning meditation series from July 12 to Aug. 2 is $100 per person or $85 for museum members. Workshop details and registration are available at www.forbeshousemuseum.org/opium-exhibition.meditation-workshop-series.
Barnfest tickets cost $20 in advance at www.forbeshousemuseum.org/barnfest or $25 at the door. Kids are admitted free.
Molloy Lawn & Landscape is sponsoring the event.
For more information about museum programming, exhibits, and tours, call 617-696-1815 or visit www.forbeshousemuseum.org.
