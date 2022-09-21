The Forbes House Museum received two grants recently from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to help it in inventorying and organizing its collection.
The grant from the IMLS will help the museum to continue its collection’s care and continues a grant that it received from the MLS back in 2020.
“What we’re doing is somewhat typical of a historical house. A lot of it is a family collection, so it can be a little haphazard in terms of storage and inventory,” said Heidi Vaughan, executive director at the Forbes House. “We had a lot of work to do to get organized and get a handle on what we have. This latest grant will let us hire a project curator and a project archivist.”
The grant will allow the museum to organize its objects and put them into a database, support educational programming, and understand what objects are in the museum.
“It will really be able to let us operate more at a professional and efficient level,” Vaughan said.
The IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s libraries and museums. It advances support and empowers America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant making, research, and policy.
The Forbes received a preservation assistance grant from the NEH that will allow the museum to put UV film on its windows.
“It’s probably something that the average person doesn’t think much about, but we have to be concerned with the effects of UV rays on our collections,” Vaughan said. “If you were to look closely at some of the windows on the house, you would see wrinkles in the glass. That is the old UV film the NEH grant will allow the museum to replace.”
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.