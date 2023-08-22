For many in Milton, the Forbes House Museum and its grounds make up one of the town's most distinct and cherished landmarks.
The property’s beauty is due, in large part, to the tremendous beech trees which surround the house and, as of recently, are in danger of being lost.
The trees have been infected with Beech Leaf Disease, a new and relatively unfamiliar disease that can kill beech trees in five to seven years.
Forbes House Museum Executive Director Heidi Vaughan understands the significance of the trees to both the grounds and Milton at large.
“I feel like our big beech tree in front in particular is beloved by so many people whether or not they’re directly involved with the museum,” she says. “People know the beech tree. It seems to have engendered a lot of emotion around the possibility of losing it.”
Facing the potentially deadly issue, Vaughan does have one key advantage: community support.
The Forbes House Museum has already begun a fundraiser that would pay for a fungicide treatment for the bark and a specialized soil treatment advised by outside professionals.
Vaughan is aiming to protect the six largest and most iconic trees, including that famous front tree.
While no one knows exactly how old that beech tree is, local lore claims Governor Hutchinson might have planted it around 200 years ago.
Either way, the tree’s age and strength should help as older trees typically fare better against the disease.
Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in the midwest in 2012 and has since spread east to New York, Ontario, and now New England.
Vaughan and the Forbes House aren’t alone in their struggle.
