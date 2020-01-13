The windows have been boarded up for now and a tarp covers the roof, but the future of the main alms house building on the site of the former town work farm remains in limbo as rot continues to permeate the structure.
The future of the site that includes about four acres of land remains up in the air as several town boards continue to study proposals that include the construction of affordable housing on it.
The main alms house was a cause for growing concern this fall when the Select Board members who also serve as the Trustees of the Gov. Stoughton Trust Fund, received complaints from neighbors of people entering the property and vandalizing it.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy recently said that the building, which has a host of windows, has been boarded up, and an estimate to cover the roof also came in under the $15,000 threshold set by the Trustees.
The building is one of four buildings that were part of Milton’s early history when the poor of the community would be considered “inmates” and work under the watchful eye of a warden during the 1900s.
