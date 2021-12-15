Vanessa Foster says she was drawn to Milton in large part for its diversity.
“It was really important to us,” she says of her multi-ethnic family, which includes her husband Brian plus her son Leo and daughter Eleanor, who are both students at Tucker Elementary School.
“I love Milton’s inclusivity,” says the realtor who’s active in the Milton Anti-Racist Coalition as well as many other community organizations. “There’s plenty of room for growth, but there’s a strong coalition invested in that growth. That gives me a lot of hope and reassures me that this is the place where we belong.”
