In celebration of the 243rd birthday of the United States, The Milton Kiwanis Club and Milton Parks and Recreation sponsored its annual Fourth of July races under clear sunny skies at Kelly Field on Brook Road, July 4. There were many activities for the children: face painting, ice cream, the Milton Fire Department’s vintage fire truck where the kids could sit at the wheel and ring the bell. And then, running the races themselves with a category for each age group. Here a group of youngsters head for the finish line.
