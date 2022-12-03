The Board of Appeals has approved the sixth 40B housing development in 14 months, bringing the total number of new housing units accepted in that time to 380, which includes about 95 affordable units.
The most recent approval came on Nov. 14 when an Appeals panel approved the development of 20 apartment units at 936 Brush Hill Road on a one-acre site that abuts Curry College property on two sides.
It was the fourth and final comprehensive permit application that was put forward by the Tamposi family, developers from New Hampshire.
Still before the board is a final proposal for 728 Randolph Ave., brought by USC LLC, which lists principal Rob Celiberti of Medford as its principal.
An extension on that project, named Residences at Quarry Hill, has been granted so that an alternative entrance to the site can be explored.
Town Meeting voters will be asked on Dec. 5 to grant an easement so that access to the site can be made via the dump access road instead of a shared driveway, which would put the entrance onto Randolph Avenue at a signalized intersection.
Appeals have been filed in three of the approved developments. Those under appeal are Tamposi developments at 582 Blue Hill Ave. and 648 Canton Ave., and the Residences at East Milton, which is planned by the Falconi and Joseph J. Corcoran companies.
A challenge to an older development at 711 Randolph Ave. has been resolved in court and that project is set to go ahead.
The Brush Hill Road proposal underwent several design changes during lengthy hearings before the Board of Appeals panel. It now consists of 20 units in two stories with below-ground parking on the roughly one-acre site.
