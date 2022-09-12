Many of us have likely benefited from the work of Milton resident and Local Business Hero Rich Riman at The Frame Man in Randolph.
He and his family have operated their framing and art business at 1195 North Main St. since 1976.
Rich remarks with pride about his business’s reputation and notes that many of his customers, many of whom are Milton residents, have become friends.
The Frame Man has been with Rich through hard times before, but he had never dealt with anything like COVID-19 and the mandated business closure.
The mandated closure meant that, while some employees were able to collect unemployment, many had to go without.
However, Rich was fortunate in that his staff makes and assembles all their frames personally, so the state classified them as a manufacturer and allowed The Frame Man to reopen sooner than most retailers.
Since then, the Frame Man has kept its doors open to the public and provided quality simple and complex custom framing and photo restoration.
“A lot of people were at home during [COVID-19] and used their time looking for ways to brighten up and improve their homes and lifestyle,” Rich says.
“Many worked on needlework, photos, puzzles, and art projects. Others framed sport shirts, memorabilia, and other great memories. Fortunately, that helped prompt business for us and get us through those difficult times.”
His daughter, Simone Stone, does most of the framing, and his wife Carol Riman greets customers and handles the custom orders.
Thank you to Rich Riman, and the whole family - you are Local Business Heroes, for enabling our artistic obsessions over the lockdown. No wonder you have 108 awards for framing…
