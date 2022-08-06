Although he has taken fewer risks as he’s gotten older, Milton resident Franklin W. Simon said that for much of his life trying a new venture was easy because he “didn’t have much to lose.”
Simon, 98, is a highly decorated veteran and successful businessman who served in several major battles throughout the European Theater in World War II.
His regiment was part of the famed 26th Infantry Yankee Division and helped liberate the Nazi concentration camp at Mauthausen and its subcamp Gusen.
In a recent interview, Simon said that when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, he was gungho to enlist.
For the rest of the story see the Milton Times issue of Aug. 4 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.