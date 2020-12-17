Due to the snow storm, the print issue of the Milton Times is not at the newsstands in Milton today (Dec. 17) and since it was late to the post office, copies may not be delivered until Dec. 18. So we have opened our online e-edition. Go to E-Edition in the navigation bar on our website to see the newspaper. Free access to the e-edition will continue until Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.
Free online access
- By Pat Desmond Milton Times publisher
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Free online access
- 40B hearing for Dec. 17 postponed!
- Milton archeologist painstakingly seeks return of WWII MIAs
- Seasonal flu clinic Dec. 19
- BID-Milton gets first COVID vaccines for staff
- In a Nutshell, pandemic can bring out the best
- More money OK'd for schools, fire dept.
- Traffic lights at Squantum/Adams
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four indicted in murder of Milton native
- BID-Milton gets first COVID vaccines for staff
- More money OK'd for schools, fire dept.
- In a Nutshell, pandemic can bring out the best
- Traffic lights at Squantum/Adams
- Funeral services for Laura Griffin set
- Money, time needed for 3 new fire stations
- Milton archeologist painstakingly seeks return of WWII MIAs
- Guide the future into what Milton could become
- Gov. Baker orders return to Step 1 of Phase 3 as Covid cases rise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.