Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey is hosting a free document-shredding event at the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13.
“One obvious way to prevent identity theft is to destroy your sensitive documents rather than putting them at the curb for collection, where any passerby could take them,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “We invite anyone interested in safely disposing of old financial and personal documents to join us between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 13.”
There were nearly 1.4 million reports of identity theft received by the Federal Trade Commission, totaling almost $6 billion in losses. “This is a simple step to help Milton-area residents avoid being part of those statistics,” District Attorney Morrissey said.
