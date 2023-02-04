Milton’s French Immersion Program has been creating deep roots of appreciation of francophone cultures in school children here since 1987.
Now a new program could help give French students a chance to seamlessly attend colleges in France.
French Consul General Mustafa Soykurt visited the Collicot and Cunningham elementary schools on Jan. 26 to see how Milton’s program plants seeds for that growth in its young French learners.
“This is incredible, really,” Soykurt said after being greeted in several classrooms.
He also had a chance to talk with School Committee members and central office personnel of the Milton Public Schools.
The visit was part of a collaboration with the French Consulate, the French Cultural Center in Boston, and the town that kicked off a partnership that will help students find a pathway to studying in France after they graduate from high school.
Zeina Hamada, the Milton Public Schools’ world language director, has also organized a live webinar with four universities in France that will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Students and families are invited to join the webinar in English with representatives from four colleges via webinar from their homes or in a zoom meeting at Milton High School library. (The link will be posted later at mps.org.)
The representatives include those from Sciences Po Paris, Sorbonne University, Université Paris Sciences et Lettres, and Université Paris Saclay.
“If you can speak French, you can go to universities in France,” Soykurt said as he toured the elementary schools. “Speaking French is an opportunity to have an educational choice. What we’ve done is to organize contacts to allow students to go from New England to France and to have a choice of several universities.”
With him were Educational and Cultural Project Manager for the Consulate Marceau Crespo and Valentine Lecocq of the consulate’s cultural services in Boston.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.