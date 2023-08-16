Town Counsel Kevin Freytag announced during the July 25 Select Board meeting that he would be stepping down.
Freytag, who had been with Milton for four years, said he would be leaving the firm of Murphy, Hesse, Toomey and Lehane LLP at the end of July and would no longer be the town’s lead counsel.
“Tonight, I just wanted to do two things. I wanted to thank everyone and also introduce my colleagues that are here with me who are going to make this transition seamless,” he said. “Thank you to the members of this Select Board and the past members and to the folks that I have gotten to meet. It has been a rewarding, challenging, pleasurable, and terrific time to be counsel for the Town of Milton. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Freytag thanked the board for being able to work for the town and for the opportunity to have worked with previous Town Counsel John Flynn.
Two of Freytag’s colleagues, Peter Mello and Madison Harris-Parks, were introduced at the Select Board meeting and will be helping the town during the transition.
Mello is a partner at the firm, was the past president of the Massachusetts Municipal Lawyers Association, and has worked with Freytag for five years.
“It’s a pleasure and an honor to step in,” he said. “You know guys like Kevin don’t grow on trees.”
Harris-Parks, who has been with the firm for a year and assisted some of the other boards in Milton with various issues including the Open Meeting law and public records, said, “I look forward to being here and looking forward to continuing to work with you.”
“While they may be new faces, they certainly have familiarity with not only the area of municipal law but also with the town of Milton,” Freytag said. “I am confident that you will be in good hands as this transition occurs.”
Many of the members of the Select Board thanked Freytag for his work with the town over the years.
“You were always there for any question I had and it was a real pleasure watching you argue for our MBTA stairs. I had the pleasure of going to the courthouse and seeing Kevin in action,” Erin Bradley said. “I appreciate the time you took to explain things to me. It is going to be a loss for our town. I want to wish you the best. You have really been a good person to learn from.”
“He’s always answered my questions and they’ve sometimes been a little complex,” Roxanne Musto said. “He’s always been willing to answer any questions and very receptive. He always offered good feedback and good advice. I really appreciate that, think you’ve done a good job, and look forward to working with the new members.”
“I think the town’s benefited from Kevin’s representation,” Chair Mike Zullas said. “I’ve certainly benefited just in terms of a working relationship. Congratulations on a great new opportunity and we look forward to working with Mr. Mello and Ms. Harris-Parks.”
