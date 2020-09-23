Author Lugo to speak at Friends of the Blue Hills annual celebration
The Friends of the Blue Hills invites the public to the Annual Celebration 2020 on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Zoom.
The keynote speaker will be author Derick Lugo, whose debut memoir, “The Unlikely Thru-Hiker,” tells the story of a young Black man setting off from the city with an extremely overweight pack and a willfully can-do attitude. What follows are lessons about preparation, humility, race relations, and nature’s wild unpredictability.
The evening will kick off with themed “Breakout Sessions” where participants can choose to discuss topics such as favorite hikes, the ecology of the Blue Hills, how community science can help protect the forest, climate justice, how the Friends have protected the Blue Hills for 40 years, and trail running tips and tricks.
The event includes a presentation of this year’s 2020 Community Partner Awards to Jim Comeau and Karl Pastore. Both honorees have worked for the Department of Conservation and Recreation for decades.
All proceeds from the celebration support the organization’s trail maintenance program and free events in the Blue Hills Reservation. Tickets are free, but a $35 donation is recommended and can be reserved with Breakout Session preference at FriendsoftheBlueHills.org/Celebrate2020.
There will also be a special picnic raffle as part of the festivities: a gourmet picnic for six catered by Milton caterer Lauren Barone of The Seasoned Palette. Tickets for the raffle are $15 each or three for $35 and can be purchased at FriendsoftheBlueHills.org/Raffle2020.
For more information, email info@FriendsoftheBlueHills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.