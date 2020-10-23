Milton High School (MHS) alumni participated in the 2020 Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) bike ride.
Patrick “Bubba” Muse (MHS ՚04), John Collins (MHS ՚04), John Berry (MHS ՚04), Tom Price (MHS ՚04), and Sean Joyce (MHS ՚09) joined PMC veteran Team Pete cyclists and Georgetown 1970 classmates Chris Muse, George Casey, and Ray O’Hara to ride on the Cape, the last leg of the 2020 PMC Challenge.
The abbreviated ride was symbolic of the 10 years that Judge Muse, General Casey, and attorney O’Hara have strived to raise awareness and money for the many relatives and friends devastated by cancer.
What started during the summer of 2011 as a gesture between classmates and best friends to honor a beloved brother and father was carried on this past Aug. 21, once again by classmates and best friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.