An hour after giving birth to her first daughter, Allison Barnes nearly died.
Inexplicably her body systems began to shut down, she was put into an induced coma, and a priest was called into her hospital room.
Barnes recovered and her experience of battling back from the ordeal was the beginning of her new way of looking at wellness, fitness, and balance.
Nearly 10 years later, Barnes is the picture of fitness as she prepares to open a new gym on Granite Avenue.
It is a unique gym that focuses on the three Rs of reversing aging, rebuilding strength, and recovering mobility, she said.
The gym, called R3bilt Fitness, is set to open in July and is accepting pre-sale clients through June.
Her business incorporates much of what Barnes learned while she was working through her recovery, a process that led her to gain degrees in holistic medicine and nutrition.
Barnes remembers studying late into the night and thinking, “I am learning the secrets of the universe. There are no mistakes. There are only lessons.”
Today she holds degrees from Bridgewater State University and American College of Healthcare Sciences in Oregon and a doctorate in holistic medicine certified by the India Board of Holistic Medicine.
Barnes, 41, plans at some point to move her holistic medicine office, which she has placed on hold while she starts the gym, into the 502 Granite Ave. building that most recently housed a Mattress Firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.