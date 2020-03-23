The Milton Fruit Center in Milton Marketplace is now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The store is opening one hour early for those over 60. The number of shoppers inside is limited to 50 with people waiting patiently in a queue outside that allows for social distancing.
