School Superintendent James Jette announced March 1 in a letter to the families of Milton’s 4,400 students that they will have the option to return to full day school as of April 5.
The full day in-school option will replace the hybrid school model that has allowed students to spend part of the week in school since September.
The district will continue to allow students who have chosen to educate their children remotely through virtual classes to continue to do so through the end of the school year, according to the letter.
“This return to full in-person learning will take planning and patience on the part of everyone involved, but it will be a great day for the students and staff of the Milton Public Schools,” Jette said.
