Longtime employees of the Gift Garden greeted customers on the days before its permanent closure after the Christmas season.
Joanne McKinney, whose sister Janice Conlin owned the store for about 24 years until her recent death, said she hopes everyone enjoyed all the years they were able to shop in the store.
“It’s time for someone else to have their chance,” said McKinney.
Lindsay Reilly will be opening a branch of her contemporary clothing store known as the Cue, in the former Gift Garden’s space on the second floor of the Milton Marketplace.
