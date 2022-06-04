Gio Field on Gile Road near Milton High School was dedicated on Memorial Day Weekend in honor of William Govannucci, a supporter of the Milton Girls Softball League who died last September.
Photos from the ceremony will appear in the Milton Times June 9. A video of part of the ceremony is linked here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.