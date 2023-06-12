Fourth and fifth graders on the Glover Outdoor Classroom Student Leadership Team planted flowers in the Glover courtyard to celebrate the life of Natalie Albers.
The flowers, which were donated by Natalie’s family, are native plants that will attract birds and butterflies.
Natalie was the co-founder of the Glover Outdoor Classroom, which was named in her honor. Glover third grade teacher Mary O’Leary is the advisor of the Glover Outdoor Classroom Student Leadership Team, which focuses on outdoor learning and stewardship.
