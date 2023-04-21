Glover fifth graders recently participated in a community service activity that involved the entire Glover community in a project to improve the lives of children living in shelters.
Fifth graders collaborated with the Fundraising Student Leadership Team and together they coordinated a schoolwide effort to support the “Gotta Have Sole” organization, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide homeless youth with brand new shoes to help them feel confident and comfortable.
Students collected over 260 pairs of new sneakers and just over $400. Additionally, all Glover students from kindergarten to Grade 5 decorated over 600 cards during their weekly art class. It was evident that the whole school was truly engaged in this project when a kindergarten student in Mrs. Brandi's class, who had a birthday party last weekend, asked his friends to not bring presents for him but buy a pair of shoes for the collection. New Balance and Converse generously donated as well.
On April 10, the founder of “Gotta Have Sole” visited Glover and led fifth graders through the process of preparing the sneakers for a child in need. Each pair of shoes was packaged with a new pair of socks and a handwritten note that included messages of hope and encouragement. Fifth graders also listened to an inspirational talk and were encouraged to take action when they see a problem in the world.
