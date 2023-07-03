Curry College’s Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Jay Gonzalez as the college’s 15th president. He will begin his tenure on July 31.
The board’s unanimous decision was the culmination of a thorough search process that was conducted over the past eight months.
Gonzalez has a deep breadth of experience in the law, government, education, politics, advocacy, and business leadership, the board said.
“This is an opportunity for a transformational leader to join Curry and coalesce the community around a forward-thinking agenda,” Board Chair Pat Hughes said. “Jay will be deeply dedicated to Curry’s mission and through collaboration with our faculty, staff, and students, he will define a clear vision and strategic path forward for the college.
“Jay will be the first Hispanic leader of the college, and he is a person of vision, energy, and experience who will embrace the institution’s mission and ethos. He will work with the faculty and staff to create a strategy for sustainable enrollment growth both by reaching new markets and enhancing the Curry student experience. We are thrilled to have this outstanding individual lead our college into a bright and distinguished future.”
Gonzalez is currently a partner at Hinckley Allen and earned his bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College and his law degree from Georgetown University.
Some career highlights include serving as the president and CEO of CeltiCare Health Plan of Massachusetts and New Hampshire Healthy Families, as Secretary of Administration and Finance for Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and as an adjunct lecturer at Northeastern University School of Law. He was also the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts governor in 2018.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.